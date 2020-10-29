Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

SXI opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $742.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

