Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) PT Raised to C$3.00

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.80 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) stock opened at C$2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases, which is located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

