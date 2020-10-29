STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $73.08 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.78 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

