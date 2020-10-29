Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

NYSE SQ opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.56 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

