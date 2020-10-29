Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of SFM opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 319,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

