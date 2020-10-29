SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

SWTX opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $63.31.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

