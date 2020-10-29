Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $358.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $147,119.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $241,816.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

