SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the period.

SPLB stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

