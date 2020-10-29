SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,825,000 after acquiring an additional 634,639 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $233,938,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

