SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

