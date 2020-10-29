SP Plus (SP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.