S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $326.70 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 50.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.