S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $392.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $326.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

