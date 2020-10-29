Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Barclays upgraded Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SO opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Southern by 23.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

