SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

