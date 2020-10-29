Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Update

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 14,400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOQDQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Sonde Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

