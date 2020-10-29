SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $25.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 74,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,294.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

