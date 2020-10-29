SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

