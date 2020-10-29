Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.64. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

