SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (SNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion.

TSE SNC opened at C$20.16 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.50.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

