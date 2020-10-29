Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,675 ($21.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782.25 ($23.29).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,522.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,565.79.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79) per share, with a total value of £3,908.70 ($5,106.74).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

