Smith Barney Citigroup Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $3.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 393,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 237,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

