Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $92.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.07.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

