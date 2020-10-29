Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $21.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $16.37 on Monday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $305.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

