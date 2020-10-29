Smith Barney Citigroup Increases The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $24.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.