Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $56.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE ACM opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 145,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

