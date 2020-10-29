Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

