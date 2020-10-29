SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $63.75

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.75, but opened at $62.00. SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 12,723 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

