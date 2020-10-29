Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $745,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,383.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,070,000 after purchasing an additional 353,172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 295,539 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

