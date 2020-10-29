Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. Sells 9,902 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

