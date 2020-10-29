Slate Office REIT (SOT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Slate Office REIT to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$44.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

