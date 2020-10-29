Slate Office REIT (SOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Slate Office REIT to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$44.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

