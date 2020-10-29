Skylands Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,460.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,027.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

