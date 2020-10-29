Skechers USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 3,911 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after buying an additional 251,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skechers USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skechers USA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of SKX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.