Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

SKX opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Skechers USA by 20.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 361,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 16.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

