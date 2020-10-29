SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SKM. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

