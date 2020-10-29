Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Raised to $26.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NYSE:SI opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $422.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Son-Jai Paik purchased 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

