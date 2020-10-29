Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Signify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PHPPY opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

