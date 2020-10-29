Signature Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,070 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 292 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.