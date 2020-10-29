Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

SWIR stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $399.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

