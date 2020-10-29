Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 6222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.