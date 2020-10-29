Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

