Shuja Goraya Sells 10,000 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Shuja Goraya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$10,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,017.35.
Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
