Shuja Goraya Sells 10,000 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Shuja Goraya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$10,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,017.35.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cormark cut Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

