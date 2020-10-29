Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Grows By 150.0%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.