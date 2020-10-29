Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Grows By 150.0%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
