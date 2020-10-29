Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Decreases By 77.8%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

