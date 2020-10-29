Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rises By 45,700.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 45,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY opened at $2.83 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.