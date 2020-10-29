Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 6,800.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

