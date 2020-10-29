Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 6,800.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
