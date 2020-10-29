Short Interest in Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Increases By 12,300.0%

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lighting Science Group stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Lighting Science Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.99.
Lighting Science Group Company Profile
