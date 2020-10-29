Short Interest in Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Increases By 12,300.0%

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lighting Science Group stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Lighting Science Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.99.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

