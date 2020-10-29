Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Expands By 5,093.0%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a growth of 5,093.0% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.96% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

