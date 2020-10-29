Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Rises By 16,413.3%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a growth of 16,413.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,990,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.